Professional Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $22.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,787.02. 739,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,493. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,657.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,525.91. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

