Professional Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 46.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 635,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after buying an additional 39,330 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 283,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,548,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,617,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.35. 2,091,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,171. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

