Professional Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,614 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $1,645,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.8% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,730,297 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $162,999,000 after purchasing an additional 140,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $17,015,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,627,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,023,291. The firm has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

