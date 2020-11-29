Professional Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.60. 1,595,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,568. The firm has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

