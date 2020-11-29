Professional Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,150 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 4.7% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,570,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,586. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $550,385.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,223 shares of company stock worth $51,638,399. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.94. The company had a trading volume of 665,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.77 and a beta of 1.52. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.42.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

