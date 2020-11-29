Professional Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,669 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Square by 2,372.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 94,355 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 17.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 17.7% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,087,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,525,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,476,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.77 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $215.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 883,854 shares of company stock worth $156,691,117. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

