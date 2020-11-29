Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.86.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $21.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,793.19. The stock had a trading volume of 884,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,149. The company has a market cap of $1,212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,662.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,528.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,818.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

