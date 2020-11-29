Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $588,945,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

PG stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $138.61. 4,252,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,121,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,068 shares of company stock worth $50,957,752. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

