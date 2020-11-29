Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 50,554 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,554 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.2% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,220,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,978. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

