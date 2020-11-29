Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 908 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.68. 1,612,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,026. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $58.71.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.