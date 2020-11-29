Professional Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,379 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 62,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.96.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,821. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $83.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

