Professional Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,542,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after buying an additional 513,090 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 537,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,390. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

