Professional Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,638,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,470 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,356,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,913,000 after purchasing an additional 131,807 shares in the last quarter.

EEM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. 27,040,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,462,629. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

