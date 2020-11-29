Professional Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 82.5% in the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $255,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.8% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,384,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,714,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $185.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

