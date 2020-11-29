Professional Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $4.00 on Friday, reaching $374.34. The stock had a trading volume of 612,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

