Professional Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $551,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 185,861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 319,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $173,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.13.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $530.45. 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,639,289. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $328.35 billion, a PE ratio of 97.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $538.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

