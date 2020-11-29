Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Progress Software has raised its dividend payment by 404.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Progress Software has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progress Software to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

PRGS opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $286,917.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,197 shares in the company, valued at $330,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,322 shares of company stock worth $238,001. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

