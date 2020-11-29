Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Bank of America

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29. Progyny has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 84,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $2,461,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 834,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,477.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 2,214 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $63,276.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,360,143 shares of company stock valued at $66,562,810. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

