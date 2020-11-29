Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0077

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HBUS, Bitfinex and Huobi. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $211,380.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00372987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.02 or 0.02880724 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,714,045,540 coins and its circulating supply is 1,488,353,002 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, BitForex, HBUS, Huobi, LBank and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.