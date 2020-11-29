Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

NYSE PBY opened at $26.38 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

About Prospect Capital

There is no company description available for Prospect Capital Corp.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.