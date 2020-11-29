ProximaX Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One ProximaX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Kryptono and Bilaxy. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $191,230.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ProximaX has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00027777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00164480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00297703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00920443 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00471801 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00166665 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

