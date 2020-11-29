Pundi X NEM Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $1.20 million and $7,100.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00028276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00166625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00301586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00923040 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00468515 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00164945 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,788,634,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,437,168,169 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pundi X NEM Token Trading

Pundi X NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

