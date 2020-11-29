Pundi X Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $42.61 million and $1.34 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00376127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $532.81 or 0.02932284 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,544,488,396 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

