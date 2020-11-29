Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Bank of America

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. 140166 reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 293,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $5,656,843.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 555,000 shares of company stock worth $10,435,316. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

