Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Lake Street Capital

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,316. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 260.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 166.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

