PutinCoin (PUT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $64,546.73 and $29.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,145.20 or 1.00253518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003027 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000327 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00016554 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00082390 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.