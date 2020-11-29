Pyrk (PYRK) Price Hits $0.0334 on Top Exchanges

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Pyrk has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $449,791.58 and approximately $25,281.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00028352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00165432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00299426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00920774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00468339 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00165720 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk’s total supply is 13,470,580 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org.

Buying and Selling Pyrk

