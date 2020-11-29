Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.05. Q2 reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $977,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,333,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 450 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $38,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,207.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 381,982 shares of company stock worth $36,601,440. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Q2 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,020,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the period.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $115.10. 224,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,405. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.27. Q2 has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $116.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

