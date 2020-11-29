Qbao Trading Down 15.9% This Week (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, EXX and CoinEgg. In the last week, Qbao has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $137,354.80 and $26.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000096 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000084 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

