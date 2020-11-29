QChi Trading Down 7.5% This Week (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. One QChi token can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and BiteBTC. QChi has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $4,085.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QChi has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QChi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00027734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00164457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00297662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00920695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00472862 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00166458 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,474,131 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi.

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.