QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires 144 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $11,845,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $21.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,793.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,149. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,662.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,528.56. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,818.06. The stock has a market cap of $1,212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

