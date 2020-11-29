QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,155 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,629,900.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $295.31. 437,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $298.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of -107.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.11.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.