QCM Cayman Ltd. Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 2.6% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 52.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,822.69.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $11.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,052.67. The stock had a trading volume of 117,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,622. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,839.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,739.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,128.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

