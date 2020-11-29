QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys 376 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.8% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after acquiring an additional 759,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $189,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $491.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $500.67 and its 200-day moving average is $482.70. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.74.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.