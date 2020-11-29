QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys 4,180 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 3.9% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tesla by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $725,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,493 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded up $11.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $585.76. 37,561,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,426,148. The company has a market capitalization of $555.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,525.42, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $598.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $440.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.78.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

