QCM Cayman Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,569,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,703,951. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.51 and its 200 day moving average is $174.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.