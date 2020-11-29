QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $253,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 705.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $701,136,000 after buying an additional 3,217,743 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after buying an additional 933,432 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after buying an additional 386,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,670 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $585,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,713.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $5.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.45. 1,758,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,249. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

