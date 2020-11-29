QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $448,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.8% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.01. 17,163,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,763,277. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

