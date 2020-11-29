QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New $269,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 265,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 9,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. 140166 increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $339.07. 1,402,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,176. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $338.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

