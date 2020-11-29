QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 146,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Heard Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 66,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.44.

Shares of LRCX traded up $9.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $456.54. 727,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,202. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.74. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $460.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

