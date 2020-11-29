QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,190 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,011. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $234.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

