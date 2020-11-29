QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases Shares of 895 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,466,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 33.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.22. The stock had a trading volume of 391,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.37 and its 200 day moving average is $278.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.