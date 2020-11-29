QCM Cayman Ltd. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $22.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,787.02. 739,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,493. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,657.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,525.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

