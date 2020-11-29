QCM Cayman Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

QCM Cayman Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,209 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 804,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $38,685,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,074,000 after acquiring an additional 406,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 559,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,576. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

