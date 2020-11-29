QCM Cayman Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

QCM Cayman Ltd. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,970,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,779,666. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.63. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.30.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.03.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

