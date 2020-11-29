QCM Cayman Ltd. Sells 1,430 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

QCM Cayman Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 108,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 238.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period.

VT traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $89.77. The company had a trading volume of 530,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,109. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.46. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $89.86.

About Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

