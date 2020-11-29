QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,898 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Square accounts for about 0.8% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $108,668,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 31.0% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after buying an additional 1,022,563 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at about $83,952,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Square by 387.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 658,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,062,000 after acquiring an additional 523,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.85.

NYSE SQ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,525,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,476,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.77 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.79.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $407,142.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,887 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,662.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,854 shares of company stock worth $156,691,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.