QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.10. QEP Resources reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in QEP Resources in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 27.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 505,884 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 46.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,563,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 494,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 352.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 216,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QEP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 4,273,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,245,113. QEP Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 4.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

