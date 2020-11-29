Qitmeer (PMEER) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Qitmeer token can now be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, ZB.COM and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and $900,095.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00028154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00165721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00299950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00920996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00466423 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00165003 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,791,090 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Allcoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

