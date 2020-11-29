Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Qiwi’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Qiwi has a payout ratio of 71.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Qiwi to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Qiwi has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Sberbank CIB lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Qiwi has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

